JAKARTA Aug 27 Around 500 Carrefour workers in Indonesia staged a rally on Saturday outside its largest hypermarket branch in Jakarta, but an official said operations were unaffected.

Workers were demanding improved contracts.

Head of Public Affairs at Carrefour Indonesia, Satria Hamid, said the management regretted the strike and talks should be done through mechanisms already in place.

"Our operations run as usual," Hamid said. "The management regrets the demonstration today as we have agreed to have further talks on Sept. 14."

Carrefour Indonesia has 83 shops across the country and 28,000 temporary and permanent workers. French Carrefour is Europe's largest retailer and the biggest operator of hypermarkets in Indonesia.

