JAKARTA Aug 27 Around 500 Carrefour
workers in Indonesia staged a rally on Saturday outside its
largest hypermarket branch in Jakarta, but an official said
operations were unaffected.
Workers were demanding improved contracts.
Head of Public Affairs at Carrefour Indonesia, Satria Hamid,
said the management regretted the strike and talks should be
done through mechanisms already in place.
"Our operations run as usual," Hamid said. "The management
regrets the demonstration today as we have agreed to have
further talks on Sept. 14."
Carrefour Indonesia has 83 shops across the country and
28,000 temporary and permanent workers. French Carrefour is
Europe's largest retailer and the biggest operator of
hypermarkets in Indonesia.
