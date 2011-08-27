MUMBAI Aug 27 India's Sesa Goa Ltd , owned by London-listed Vedanta Plc , said on Saturday its performance would be affected by an order from the country's top court extending a ban on mining to two more districts of a key iron ore producing state.

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the ban to Tumkur and Chitradurga districts of the southern Indian state Karnataka, Anita Shenoy, counsel for the Karnataka state government, told Reuters.

The two districts account for about seven percent of India's estimated 213 million tonnes of annual iron ore output, and the ban could hit exports from the world's third-largest supplier of the steel-making material.

Sesa Goa said in a statement the mining activities at the company's Chitradurga mine would have to be stopped with immediate effect as a result of the court order and that would "adversely affect" the performance of the company.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Keiron Henderson)