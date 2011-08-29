HONG KONG, August 22 News and developments in
Asia private equity from Reuters News for the week ending August
26.
AUGUST 26
REUTERS INSIDER-China still provides investors good
opportunities in the residential property sector, says ING Real
Estate, which targets returns of about 20 percent.
VED PRAKASH ARYA, the chief executive of Milestone Capital,
one of the largest Indian private equity firms, died of injuries
sustained when a coconut tree fell on him, a fund executive
said.
AUGUST 25
CLEAN ENERGY Fuels Corp said three investment
companies would follow Chesapeake Energy in investing
$150 million in the North American natural gas fuels provider,
sending its shares up as much as 9 percent.
Aubrey McClendon, chief executive of the No.2 U.S. natural
gas producer Chesapeake, said the company introduced Clean
Energy to Temasek Holdings, Seatown Holdings and RRJ Capital
Master -- run by Asian investor Richard Ong.
INDIA'S SREI Infrastructure Finance plans to
raise $1 billion through an infrastructure equity fund that
would invest in areas such as roads, power and ports, a top
company official said on Thursday.
U.S. PRIVATE EQUITY firm Carlyle Group said on
Thursday it will invest $26 million in India's Value & Budget
Housing Corp, a builder of entry-level housing in the country.
AUGUST 24
QANTAS AIRWAYS sought to play down talk of a
takeover bid as it focuses on expanding in Asia and taming
labour unrest over its plans to slash jobs in Australia.
AIRLINE QANTAS Airways should remain majority
Australian-owned, the government said in response to speculation
the company was a takeover target.
PRIVATE EQUITY firms Sequoia Capital and Nexus Venture
Partners together invested $12 million in unlisted technology
firm Druva for a minority stake, the Indian firm said.
GLOBAL EMERGING market private equity deal volume rose by
11 percent to $14.1 billion in the first half of 2011, and
fundraising doubled to $22.6 billion, the Emerging Markets
Private Equity Association said.
BACKED BY powerful companies spending millions of dollars,
Washington lobbyists are fighting in the marble corridors of
Congress for a tax break on $1.5 trillion in profits held
overseas to escape the U.S. tax man.
AUGUST 23
INDIA'S ASK Property Investment Advisors, a real
estate-focused private equity firm, aims to raise a
10-billion-rupee ($219 million) fund by December in a bet on the
long-term case for property in Asia's third-largest economy, its
top official said.
VECTOR CAPITAL said it has completed the acquisition of
Gerber Scientific Inc and CITIC Capital Partners will take a
minority stake.
REUTERS INSIDER-James Passin of Firebird Management
discusses Mongolia and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's visit to
the nation, where rapid economic development has caught the eye
of investors and other countries.
AUGUST 22
INTERVIEW-GAYATRI PROJECTS expects a stake sale to
private equity players in two of its units to raise about $250
million to get delayed to up to December, as the market
conditions are not conducive now and funds are not immediately
required, a senior company official said.
PRIVATE EQUITY fund Saif Partners has invested $10 million
in Gujarat-based juice manufacturing company Manpasand Beverages
Ltd for a significant minority stake, according to a statement.
SOUTH KOREAN trading firm Samsung C&T said it
was considering taking over independent U.S. oil firm Parallel
Petroleum, which a media report said might be worth about $920
million.
ANALYSIS-THE HIRING window is open a crack for the Asian
financial sector, keeping opportunities afloat for now while the
industry shrinks across the globe.
Commercial and private bankers, mid-office staffers, risk
managers and prime brokers are needed. Fund managers and lawyers
are in demand as well.
PRIVATE EQUITY firm Bain Capital has clinched a deal to buy
Australian accounting software company MYOB for about $1.3
billion, trumping UK's Sage Group and Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co .
