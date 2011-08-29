SYDNEY Aug 29 Australian national airline
Qantas apologised for posting a picture of two rugby fans
wearing Afro wigs and with their faces and arms painted black at
an international rugby game after it sparked online outrage.
The photo, briefly run on the Qantas Twitter site, was the
result of a competition asking Australian fans to tell how they
would show their support for the team and depicted two fans
impersonating Fiji-born Australian team player Radike Samo at a
Saturday night international game.
"We apologise that the photo of two Radike fans offended
some of our followers," Qantas said in a statement.
"We've spoken with Radike and whilst he is not offended we
decided to remove the image."
The Twitter community was divided, but many were angered.
"What that image represents to most people is appalling,"
said one commenter.
Others said the whole issue had been blown out of
proportion.
"What is all the fuss about? See things in context not
offensive. Good Aussie fun," tweeted another.
Radike, who is a loose forward, said he didn't have any
problems with the costumes.
"I don't know what the fuss is all about. These guys were
paying me a tribute," he said.
"I was glad to be in a photo with them, so I don't know why
anyone is getting worked up. That (sort of reaction) is just
silly."
Neighbouring New Zealand is set to host the Rugby World Cup
from Sept. 9 but Australia beat New Zealand 25-20 in Brisbane on
Saturday night to win the Tri-Nations title, raising pressure on
the two long-term rivals.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin;editing by Elaine Lies)