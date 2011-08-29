BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
* First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 * Malaysia's Eastern and Oriental up 3.5 percent after Sime Darby said it will buy 30 percent of the property developer's stake for 766 million ringgit ($256.5 million). * For details (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur bureau)
* First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
* Bank Mutual Corp - board of directors approved a new stock repurchase program to replace a previous plan that expired on February 1, 2017
* Houlihan Lokey announces primary offering of class a common stock to fund repurchase of Class B common stock and secondary offering of Class A common stock by selling stockholders