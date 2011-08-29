(Repeats to attach story to alerts)

SYDNEY Aug 29 Bright Food Group Co, a Shanghai-based food and dairy company, says it has been approached by a number of Australian companies about business opportunities as it weighs up further acquisitions to expand in the region.

Bright Food vice president Ge Junjie told Reuters Australia was the focal point for Bright Food's expansion plans as it looked at opportunities to introduce new products into China and expand its own distribution.

"Many Australian businesses have to come to us with more business opportunities," Ge told said in an interview after finalising a deal to buy a stake in Australian branded food business Manassen Foods.

Companies such as New Zealand-based Griffin's Foods were on the company's radar. Bright Food was focused on growing its wine confectionary and dairy products, he said.

Bright Foods this month agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Australian branded food business Manassen Foods. [ID:nL3E7JH3OS].

State-owned Bright Food, which is seeking to boost its profile and cater to a rapidly growing domestic market through overseas acquisitions, has suffered a string of failed bids that include CSR's (CSR.AX) sugar business and French yoghurt maker Yoplait.

Bright Food has four subsidiaries listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange: Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co (600616.SS), Shanghai Haibo Co (600708.SS), Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co (600073.SS) and Bright Dairy & Food Co (600597.SS).

