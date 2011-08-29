* Says Australia focal point for expansion

* Demand from China's middle class driving demand

By Michael Smith

SYDNEY, Aug 29 Bright Food Group Co, a Shanghai-based food and dairy company, says it has been approached by a number of Australian companies about business opportunities as it weighs up further acquisitions to expand in the region.

Chinese firms such as Bright Food are expanding rapidly as they seek to capitalise on demand from China's growing middle class for wine, dairy and other products previously mainly available in western markets.

Bright Food vice president Ge Junjie told Reuters Australia was the focal point for its growth plans as it looked at opportunities to introduce new products into China and build its own distribution.

"Many Australian businesses have to come to us with more business opportunities, which really boosts our confidence and ... laid a very solid foundation for us," Ge said, speaking through an interpreter.

"Australia strategically is our focal point."

In an interview after finalising a deal to buy a stake in Australia's Manassen Foods, Ge said Bright Food planned to use the deal to introduce its products into the Australian market while distributing Australian products in China.

State-owned Bright Food has been targeting wine, sugar and dairy assets overseas to cater to China's rapidly growing domestic market. It bid for the sugar operations of Australia's CSR (CSR.AX) last year but its offer was trumped by Singapore's Wilmar International.

Food safety has also been an issue in China and Bright Food's Ge said it was attracted to markets like Australia because of its clean environment, quality of its produce and good investment conditions.

He said Bright Food was not concerned about rising costs and inflationary pressures in China, saying food was a "sunrise" industry with the capacity to resist adverse economic conditions.

Ge would not say whether Bright Food was in talks to buy equity in more Australian firms such as breadmaker Goodman Fielder GFF.AX, which reported a hefty loss on Monday, but said he hoped to work with companies to introduce their products to China.

Bright Food senior financial adviser, Jimmy Kiang, said that companies like New Zealand's Griffin's Foods, which owner Pacific Equity Partners is reportedly looking to sell, was "on our radar".

Kiang declined to confirm or deny whether it was looking at Australian wine assets, such as Treasury Wine Estates (TWE.AX).

Bright Food had said in July it was not in talks.

Bright Foods this month agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in Australian branded food business Manassen Foods. [ID:nL3E7JH3OS].

Bright Food, which is seeking to boost its profile and cater to a rapidly growing domestic market through overseas acquisitions, has suffered a string of failed bids that include CSR's (CSR.AX) sugar business and French yoghurt maker Yoplait.

Bright Food has four subsidiaries listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange: Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co (600616.SS), Shanghai Haibo Co (600708.SS), Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co (600073.SS) and Bright Dairy & Food Co (600597.SS).

