OVERVIEW

-- The notes issued under these RMBS transactions are ultimately backed by residential mortgage loan receivables originated by Resona Bank Ltd.

-- The transactions' credit enhancement levels have risen, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the senior class notes.

-- We have raised the ratings on the class B and C notes issued under the Trust Maison Two Special Purpose Co. transaction. At the same time, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all classes of notes issued under the Trust Maison Special Purpose Co. transaction and the class A2-1 and A2-2 notes issued under the Trust Maison Two Special Purpose Co. transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its ratings on the class B and C notes issued in November 2002 under the Trust Maison Two Special Purpose Co. (Trust Maison Two) residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction (see list below). At the same time, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A3, B, and C notes issued in July 2002 under the Trust Maison Special Purpose Co. (Trust Maison) RMBS transaction, as well as our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A2-1 and A2-2 notes issued under Trust Maison Two (also listed below). The class A1-1, A1-2, and A2 notes that were initially issued under Trust Maison and the A1-1 and A1-2 notes that were initially issued under Trust Maison Two have already been redeemed.

Some of the transactions underlying loans have defaulted. In addition, the originator has repurchased some of the loan receivables because the credit quality of the obligors has deteriorated. However, all the other parameters that could influence the ratings are in line with our assumptions. At the same time, credit enhancement for the rated notes has improved because redemption of principal on the senior class notes issued under both transactions has progressed. Considering these factors, we believe that the likelihood is higher that the principal and interest payments on the classes of notes upgraded today will be completed by the transactions' legal final maturity dates. We raised our ratings on the aforementioned classes today to reflect the increased likelihood of the completion of principal and interest payments.

The notes issued by Trust Maison and Trust Maison Two are ultimately backed by residential mortgages originated by the former Daiwa Bank Ltd. (currently, Resona Bank Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1)).

RATINGS RAISED

Trust Maison Two Special Purpose Co.

JPY30.06 billion residential mortgage-backed notes due November 2032

Class To From Initial issue amount Legal final maturity date

B AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) JPY1.5 bil. November 2032

C AA (sf) A+ (sf) JPY0.76 bil. November 2032

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Trust Maison Special Purpose Co.

JPY46.29 billion residential mortgage-backed notes

Class Rating Initial issue amount Legal final maturity date

A3 AAA (sf) JPY4.3 bil. July 2032

B AAA (sf) JPY1.9 bil. July 2032

C AAA (sf) JPY1.09 bil. July 2032

Trust Maison Two Special Purpose Co.

JPY30.06 billion residential mortgage-backed notes due November 2032

Class Rating Initial issue amount Legal final maturity date

A2-1 AAA (sf) JPY4.3 bil. November 2032

A2-2 AAA (sf) JPY1.5 bil. November 2032