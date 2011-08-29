BEIJING Aug 29 Petrochina's largest refinery, in Dalian, is restarting a 200,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude oil unit and will begin normal operations by the end of this month, an industry source said on Monday.

The crude unit was shut down from mid-July because of a fire.

On Monday morning, a fire broke out at a diesel tank at the plant, the second fire to hit the major oil plant in less than two months, but the fire was put out in early afternoon, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), PetroChina's parent, said in reports on its website.

