SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Australia's official commodity forecaster expects the nation's coal exports to rise 50 percent by 2016, but this looks unlikely, given the extent of current and possible delays to mining projects.

And in view of the time needed to bring new developments, railways and ports to fruition, the risk is that Australia surrenders its position as the dominant player in the seaborne coal trade just as Asian demand for the fuel is ramping up.

Coal industry executives say they are facing an ever-growing mountain of difficulties in getting projects up and running, battling everything from state governments that have largely abandoned providing infrastructure to farmers reluctant to give up land to environmentalists determined to wreck what they see as a polluting industry destroying the planet.

Two things became clear from talking to industry executives at last week's Coaltrans Australia conference in Brisbane, firstly the industry isn't giving up on its projects because despite the difficulties there is money to be made, and secondly it is resigned to delays making life harder.

The clash between the forecasts and the reality of what's happening on the ground help show the extent of the problems facing coal miners.

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences, a government agency, said in March this year it expects Australia's thermal coal exports to rise 67 percent to 250 million tonnes in 2016 from 149 million now.

Coking coal shipments were forecast to jump 34 percent to 219 million tonnes in 2016 from 163 million this year.

Australia now supplies 62 percent of the world's seaborne coking coal, and Abares says this will rise to 64 percent as global demand from the fuel used in steelmaking rises as fast as Australian output.

In thermal coal, Australia supplies 18.7 percent of world exports, and this will rise to 26 percent by 2016 as Australia's output of power-station coal rises at a faster rate than that of Indonesia, it's main Asian rival.

However, Abares also produces research on the major resource developments in Australia, giving expected start-up dates for each project.

And it's here the slippage in timelines for coal mines becomes more apparent, as the data collated by Abares begins to look too optimistic.

The following are some examples of projects that are already delayed, or are likely to be delayed. I stress that I chose these examples without prejudice, my point being that these are just the tip of the iceberg and illustrate a much wider problem.

-- The completion of the expansion at Wesfarmers' Curragh mine in Queensland was delayed from this year to the first quarter of 2012. The company also said in its most recent annual report that coal-mining costs are up 46 percent in the last year.

-- Aquila Resources' 4.6 million tonne a year coking coal project was listed by Abares for a planned start-up in 2014, but the company says its preferred timeline is now for a 2016 commencement.

-- Drake Coal's project in Queensland's Bowen basin was expected to start producing in 2012, but now it's scheduled to begin construction next year.

-- Xstrata's 30 million tonne Wandoan thermal coal project is scheduled to commence output in 2015, but is now fighting a court case brought by landowners and a green group. The company says if these issues are resolved a three-year construction phase can begin in 2012.

-- The Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal, a new harbour being planned by 16 mining companies, is facing financing delays that are likely to push back plans for first shipments in 2014.

Why are these delays coming about? As usual, it's not just one factor, but rather a series of them that are combining to make life more difficult.

Speak to any mining executive and near the front of their list of problems is the availability and cost of suitable labour.

Workers are scarce and the federal government is being cautious about letting in too many foreigners, meaning wage costs are rising.

Wage costs aren't the only cost going up, as the high Australian dollar means the cost of contractors and locally sourced supplies goes up too, often by more than the gains of cheaper imported capital goods.

The industry is also facing stricter environmental regulation from the state governments, and demands from farmers seeking more money for their land.

The industry is now being asked to fund and develop the infrastructure needed to move the coal from the mines and export it from ports, a job that used to be done by government-controlled companies.

This means companies that are often fierce competitors have to come together to agree on how, when and where to build railways and who gets what amount of capacity on the line.

There is also a well-organised campaign against the coal industry by environmentalists, who appear recently to have formed an unlikely alliance with farmers concerned about the use of food-producing land for mining and related infrastructure.

Countering these negatives is the reality that coal is Australia's most-valuable export and demand for the fuel is increasing.

Ultimately, both state and federal governments will risk the ire of some voters by supporting the industry, as they need the money from royalties and taxes and as we know, very little can stand between a politician and a pot of cash.

But what is increasingly clear is that the factors causing delays are winning the day, providing opportunities for coal producers in Indonesia, South Africa, the United States, Canada and Colombia to seize market share while the world's biggest exporter is mired in insular battles.

