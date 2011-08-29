Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 2.5 billion Danish crown

Maturity Date April 01, 2012

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date September 01, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Nykredit Markets

Expected Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DK0009786121

