Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 2.5 billion Danish crown
Maturity Date April 01, 2012
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date September 01, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Nykredit Markets
Expected Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN DK0009786121
* Horace Mann reports fourth quarter 2016 net income per share of $0.48; operating EPS of $0.52
* Jll reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 revenue growth
Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 10.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher costs.