August 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Scania CV AB SCVb.ST

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.35 billion Swedish crown

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 80 bp

Issue price Undisclosed

* * * *

Common Terms

Maturity Date September 05, 2013

Payment Date September 05, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings A- (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under Issuer's EMTN

Programme

