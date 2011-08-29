BRIEF-JLL reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $3.95
* Jll reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 revenue growth
August 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Scania CV AB SCVb.ST
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.35 billion Swedish crown
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 80 bp
Issue price Undisclosed
* * * *
Common Terms
Maturity Date September 05, 2013
Payment Date September 05, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings A- (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under Issuer's EMTN
Programme
Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 10.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher costs.