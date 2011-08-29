Aug 29 Azure Dynamics Corp AZD.TO, a maker of hybrid electric components for vehicles, said the Norwegian dealer for Ford Motor Co (F.N) has ordered for 100 zero-emission electric vans, sending Azure's shares up as much as 23 percent.

Detroit-based Azure, which has supply contracts with Ford, said RohneSelmer -- the dealer -- had in March asked for 58 units of the all-electric transit connect electric vans.

The Transit Connect Electric helps eliminate petroleum fuel bills and lowers maintenance and operating costs. It can be recharged using standard European 220-volt outlets in about eight hours.

The model went into production in Europe in June after its production launch in North America in April.

Shares of Azure Dynamics were up about 9 percent at 12 Canadian cents on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Ford shares were up nearly 4 percent at $10.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.

