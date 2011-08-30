SEOUL Aug 30 Samsung Electronics
unveiled three smartphone models that run on its own operating
system, as it seeks to expand market share in the low-end
segment and diversify its lineups heavily focused on Google's
Android software.
The Wave series models backed by Samsung's proprietary
system "bada" reflects the South Korean firm's shift in strategy
from being a pure hardware manufacturer to become more
software-focused.
It is also aimed at pulling together Samsung's different
products of smartphones, televisions, printers and computers
under its own software platform and online application store
Samsung Apps.
Samsung on Tuesday unveiled Wave 3 with a 4-inch AMOLED
screen and a 5 megapixel camera, as well as cheaper Wave M and
Wave Y. The Wave M will have Samsung's first instant messaging
tool chatON installed and entry-level Wave Y with 3.2-inch
display will go on sale in October.
The three models add to 7 Wave series lineups Samsung
introduced since first bada-based product went on sale in May
2010.
Samsung, whose flagship Android-based Galaxy S models helped
it become the world's No.2 smartphone maker in the second
quarter, is now focusing on emerging markets with cheaper phones
costing $200 or below.
Last week Samsung unveiled four new mid-to-low end models
running on Android to defend its market share, as Apple
, which has long stuck to the higher end of a booming
mobile device arena, is set to launch a lower-cost version of
the iPhone 4 soon.
The Wave series will allow access to Samsung Apps, which has
around 13,000 applications.
The number is dwarfed by more than 100,000 applications
available in Android market and over 300,000 apps from Apple's
App Store.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)