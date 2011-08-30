MUMBAI Aug 30 India's state-run Power Finance Corp (PFC) has sought an approval from the Reserve Bank of India to raise $1 billion through external commercial borrowing in the current financial year, a company source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The borrowing will be utilised for funding the power projects, including ultra mega power projects, financed by the company, the source said.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)