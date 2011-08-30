MUMBAI Aug 30 India's state-run Power Finance
Corp (PFC) has sought an approval from the Reserve
Bank of India to raise $1 billion through external commercial
borrowing in the current financial year, a company source with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The borrowing will be utilised for funding the power
projects, including ultra mega power projects, financed by the
company, the source said.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)