Aug 30- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based HDFC Bank Ltd's (HBL)
National Long-Term (LT) Rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook, and
National Short-Term (ST) Rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. HBL's lower tier 2 debt has
also been affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' based on Fitch's criteria. A full list of
The affirmations reflect HBL's sound credit fundamentals backed by its
consistent superior performance compared to its domestic peers in areas of
funding, asset quality, profitability and capitalization. Fitch also
acknowledges the bank's strong management team with its proven ability to manage
risks, noting that the bank could be challenged in future to defend and grow its
market share in an environment of slowing credit and higher competition.
A strong liabilities profile has been at the helm of HBL's growth strategy.
It has consistently maintained a robust funding profile with a significant share
of low cost current-savings (CASA) deposits (FY11: 52.7%; FY10: 52%) over the
last five years, except in FY09 when it acquired Centurion Bank of Punjab.
Further, its low reliance on wholesale funding (top 20 deposits: 8.8% of FY11
deposits) lends added stability to its funding franchise. New branch additions
should also support HBL's CASA levels in the future despite expected migration
to term-deposits under high interest rates.
HBL's asset quality is strong compared to local peers, driven by its
stringent credit appraisal standards and timely provisioning (and write-offs) of
bad assets. Its gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 1.1% (FY10: 1.4%) and
net NPL ratio was 0.2% (FY10: 0.3%) in FY11. HBL's specific loss provision cover
at 82.5% in FY11 (FY10: 78.4%) was among the highest in the industry, which
along with general provisions stands well above 100%. The risk involved in
unsecured retail lending - which has grown since FY08 - is however partly
mitigated from the bank's satisfactory track record in this space. Further,
pressures on retail and SMEs from rising interest rates are expected to remain
manageable given its robust asset quality.
The above strengths also flow into HBL's earnings and profitability, which
are backed by its strong net interest margins (NIMs, FY11: 5.1%; FY10: 4.9%), a
steady fee income franchise, stable cost structure (cost-to-income ratio: FY11:
48.1%; FY10: 48%) and controlled credit costs. In Fitch's opinion, while near
term pressures on NIMs and credit costs can emerge, the current dynamics would
continue to comfortably support return on assets (FY11: 1.6%; FY10: 1.5%) at
over 1%.
Capital quality is viewed strong considering the low level of hybrids and
strong solvency buffer. Therefore, HBL's tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR,
FY11: 12.2%; FY10: 13.3%) and total CAR (FY11: 16.2%; FY10: 17.4%) are expected
to reasonably support its near-term growth plans while absorbing credit quality
pressures, if they arise.
HBL's National LT rating is in the highest category of Indian banks.
However,its ratings could come under pressure should it be unable to manage
asset quality in the retail portfolio, which leads to material deterioration in
profitability and/or capitalization; however, the same is not expected at this
stage.
HBL is India's second-largest private sector bank with over 2,100 branches
in Q1FY12.
The following ratings of HBL have been affirmed:
-- National LT rating: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable
-- National ST rating: 'Fitch A1+(ind)';
-- Term deposit programme: 'Fitch tAAA(ind)';
-- INR79.93bn lower tier 2 subordinated debt: 'Fitch AAA(ind)';
-- INR150bn certificates of deposit: 'Fitch A1+(ind)';