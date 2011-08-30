(Agency corrects the version published on 24 August 2011, to include the affirmation of HDFC Bank's term deposit programme at 'Fitch tAAA(ind)'.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based HDFC Bank Ltd's (HBL) National Long-Term (LT) Rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook, and National Short-Term (ST) Rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. HBL's lower tier 2 debt has also been affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' based on Fitch's criteria. A full list of rating actions is given at the end of this commentary.

The affirmations reflect HBL's sound credit fundamentals backed by its consistent superior performance compared to its domestic peers in areas of funding, asset quality, profitability and capitalization. Fitch also acknowledges the bank's strong management team with its proven ability to manage risks, noting that the bank could be challenged in future to defend and grow its market share in an environment of slowing credit and higher competition.

A strong liabilities profile has been at the helm of HBL's growth strategy. It has consistently maintained a robust funding profile with a significant share of low cost current-savings (CASA) deposits (FY11: 52.7%; FY10: 52%) over the last five years, except in FY09 when it acquired Centurion Bank of Punjab. Further, its low reliance on wholesale funding (top 20 deposits: 8.8% of FY11 deposits) lends added stability to its funding franchise. New branch additions should also support HBL's CASA levels in the future despite expected migration to term-deposits under high interest rates.

HBL's asset quality is strong compared to local peers, driven by its stringent credit appraisal standards and timely provisioning (and write-offs) of bad assets. Its gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 1.1% (FY10: 1.4%) and net NPL ratio was 0.2% (FY10: 0.3%) in FY11. HBL's specific loss provision cover at 82.5% in FY11 (FY10: 78.4%) was among the highest in the industry, which along with general provisions stands well above 100%. The risk involved in unsecured retail lending - which has grown since FY08 - is however partly mitigated from the bank's satisfactory track record in this space. Further, pressures on retail and SMEs from rising interest rates are expected to remain manageable given its robust asset quality.

The above strengths also flow into HBL's earnings and profitability, which are backed by its strong net interest margins (NIMs, FY11: 5.1%; FY10: 4.9%), a steady fee income franchise, stable cost structure (cost-to-income ratio: FY11: 48.1%; FY10: 48%) and controlled credit costs. In Fitch's opinion, while near term pressures on NIMs and credit costs can emerge, the current dynamics would continue to comfortably support return on assets (FY11: 1.6%; FY10: 1.5%) at over 1%.

Capital quality is viewed strong considering the low level of hybrids and strong solvency buffer. Therefore, HBL's tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR, FY11: 12.2%; FY10: 13.3%) and total CAR (FY11: 16.2%; FY10: 17.4%) are expected to reasonably support its near-term growth plans while absorbing credit quality pressures, if they arise.

HBL's National LT rating is in the highest category of Indian banks. However,its ratings could come under pressure should it be unable to manage asset quality in the retail portfolio, which leads to material deterioration in profitability and/or capitalization; however, the same is not expected at this stage.

HBL is India's second-largest private sector bank with over 2,100 branches in Q1FY12.

The following ratings of HBL have been affirmed:

-- National LT rating: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

-- National ST rating: 'Fitch A1+(ind)';

-- Term deposit programme: 'Fitch tAAA(ind)';

-- INR79.93bn lower tier 2 subordinated debt: 'Fitch AAA(ind)';

-- INR150bn certificates of deposit: 'Fitch A1+(ind)';