Aug 30 Citigroup cut teen clothes retailer American Eagle Outfitters (AEO.N) to "hold" saying the teen apparel retailer is falling behind competition, while it raised Ann Inc ANN.N to "buy" citing improving trends across the women's clothes retailer's business and an attractive long-term picture.

The brokerage also added Ann to its 'top picks live list' and raised its price target for the stock by $2 to $30.

"Trends at the Ann division have improved in (the third quarter) with a notable pullback in promotions and more compelling assortments," the brokerage said in a note to clients.

The company -- which sells office wear through its Ann Taylor chains and more affordable, casual clothes at LOFT -- gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter, helping soothe investors' concerns that consumers may spend less as fears grow of a second recession. [ID:nL4E7JJ2AZ]

Clothes retailers are struggling with higher input costs in a highly competitive space. Many have raised concerns over wavering consumer sentiment heading into the all-important holiday season. [ID:nL3E7JI3MU]

"Second quarter was rockier than we had anticipated and while the retail numbers don’t point to an outright recession, inventory levels, input costs and a sluggish sales picture will likely lead to a slower second-half than implied by consensus," Citigroup said.

Citigroup also cut its price target on the stocks of Aeropostale Inc ARO.N, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N) and Urban Outfitters (URBN.O).

"(American Eagle's) change in strategy to fund basics coupled with elevated inventory and higher costs raises the risk profile," the brokerage said, adding that increased promotions may hurt the company's earnings as well.

Ann shares were down a little more than 1 percent at $23.42 on Tuesday morning, while those of Pittsburgh-based American Eagle were down 2 percent at $10.63 on the New York Stock Exchange. The broader S&P Retail Index .RLX was also down 1.14 percent. Company Ric New Price Old Price

Target Target Ann Inc ANN.N $30 $28 Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N) $72 $86 Rue21 Inc RUE.O $26 $28 Urban Outfitters (URBN.O) $29 $31 DSW Inc (DSW.N) $54 $56 Chico's FAS Inc (CHS.N) $16 $15

