U.S.-based funds net most cash in more than 3 years -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 8 Investors poured cash into U.S.-based mutual funds and exchange-traded funds at the fastest pace since 2013 during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday, funneling $24.3 billion into the market. That figure is the largest since Oct 23, 2013, and comes as investors showed a strong desire for all kinds of financial assets, from stocks to bonds and gold, just a few weeks into the term of a new U.S. president an