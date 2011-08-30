August 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
(ANZ)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount A$139.1 million
Maturity Date September 18, 2014
Coupon 4.55 pct
ISIN XS0671847423
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount NZ$141.6 million
Maturity Date September 18, 2014
Coupon 3.9 pct
ISIN XS0671852852
* * * *
Common terms
Issue price 99.98
Reoffer price 99.98
Payment Date September 20, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)