BRIEF-Phosagro price guidance is RUB 2500-2600 - Bookrunner
* Phosagro price guidance is RUB 2500-2600; books are covered throughout the range; books to close at 7.30pm UKT - Bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Aug 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KLP Kommunekreditt AS
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 15, 2015
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Spread 147 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the NGB471
Yield 3.55 pct
Payment Date September 15, 2011
Lead Manager(s) DNB NOR Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under the issuer's covered
Bond programme
ISIN NO0010624778
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Phosagro price guidance is RUB 2500-2600; books are covered throughout the range; books to close at 7.30pm UKT - Bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday.