Aug 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KLP Kommunekreditt AS

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 15, 2015

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Spread 147 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the NGB471

Yield 3.55 pct

Payment Date September 15, 2011

Lead Manager(s) DNB NOR Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under the issuer's covered

Bond programme

ISIN NO0010624778

