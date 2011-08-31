(Adds details)

* H1 EBITDA up 59 pct at $20 mln

* Sees FY in line with market view

Aug 31 Online gaming firm 888 expects trading across all its business lines for the traditionally weaker third quarter to remain robust after reporting strong results for the first half, aided by demand from new customers.

The company, whose rivals include the world's biggest listed online gaming company, Bwin.party digital , said on Wednesday average daily revenue for the first 26 days of August was 40 percent higher than last year.

888 also said it expected its second half to be hurt by potential investments in regulated markets.

"However, given the strength of current trading, the board is confident that the company will report a financial performance for the full year to Dec. 31 in line with current market expectations," Deputy Chairman Brian Mattingley said in a statement.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the half year ended June rose 59 percent to $20 million. Revenue was up 18 percent at $153.8 million.

In April, British bookmaker Ladbrokes terminated talks with 888 after four months of wrangling over price with the company's founding shareholders.

888 shares, which have shed nearly half their value since the start of the year, closed at 31 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 100 million pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)