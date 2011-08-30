August 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a UK regulated covered bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Barclays Bank PLC

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 8, 2014

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.79

Spread 52 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 134.1 bp over the

OBL 155

Payment Date September 8, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays Capital, BBVA, BNP Paribas

Citi & Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0673716238

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)