Aug 31 Jefferies & Co started coverage on Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN.O) with a "buy" rating and said the women's specialty retailer is positioned to benefit from value-conscious shoppers with its innovative merchandising and locations.

The company, which went public in July, sells apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts, catering to 18- to 35-year-olds, in stores that look like boutiques.

For consumers, who juggle between being price consciousness and fashionable at the same time, Francesca's is an attractive option due to its affordable pricing, Jefferies said.

"Francesca's also maintains operating margins of above 20 percent, which is significantly above the industry average and likely headed higher as new store investments and infrastructure are leveraged," the brokerage said.

Jefferies set a price target of $32.00 on the stock.

The retailer, which competes with chains like Chico's (CHS.N) White House Black Market chain, Ann Inc's ANN.N LOFT, and Urban Outfitter's (URBN.O) Anthropologie, runs about 249 stores in 38 states in the United States.

Jefferies & Co acted as a joint bookrunner on the IPO of Francesca’s.

Shares of Houston-based Francesca's closed at $25.38 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

