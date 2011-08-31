Aug 31 Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it partnered with Zipcar Inc ZIP.O to supply its vehicles to the car-sharing company's core customer base at more than 250 university campuses throughout the United States.

Zipcar is a leader in car-sharing services that allow customers to rent cars at an hourly or daily rate. Customers need to pay an annual membership fee as well.

The company's shares were up 10 percent at $22.48 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

In the two-year partnership, Zipcar would add up to 650 Fords to its car lineup in the current academic year and up to 1,000 vehicles during the life of the deal, Ford said.

The company said Zipcar would offer $10 discount on its $35 annual membership fee for the first 100,000 sign ups, and $1 off its hourly rate for the first 1 million hours for the use of any Ford vehicle at certain colleges.

Zipcar, founded more than a decade ago, is highly successful in urban areas and colleges, where fewer people can afford owning cars and parking is scarce and expensive.

Zipcar is aggressively expanding its footprint across the United States. Pressure is also mounting from rival car-sharing offerings such as Hertz Global Holdings Inc's (HTZ.N) "Hertz on Demand".

(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)

