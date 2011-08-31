(Follows Alerts)

Aug 31 Payment processing technology provider S1 Corp has advised shareholders to take no action, a day after larger rival ACI Worldwide went hostile with a more than $500 million bid.

S1 Corp said it is reviewing ACI's increased offer and will advise its shareholders of its decision before Sept. 13, through filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

On Aug. 25, ACI had increased the cash component of its bid for S1, making it tougher for S1 to spurn the offer and go ahead with its proposed acquisition of Israel's FundTech .

S1 had earlier told Reuters that the cash component of ACI's offer was not compelling enough, and that it would need a better deal to scrap its proposed merger with FundTech.

ACI had raised the cash component of the deal to $6.20 per share from $5.70 a share, and left the share component unchanged at 0.1064 ACI shares for each S1 share.

S1 will hold a special shareholders' meeting on Sept. 22 to vote on the FundTech merger.

Shares of ACI closed at $30.00, while those of S1 closed at $9.17 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore)