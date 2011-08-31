August 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Covered bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS)
Guarantor RBS Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 07, 2014
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.718
Reoffer Yield 2.599 pct
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 174.6 bp
over the OBL 155
Payment Date September 07, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Royal Bank of
Scotland, Santander, UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lodnon
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0673715859
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)