August 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Covered bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS)

Guarantor RBS Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 07, 2014

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.718

Reoffer Yield 2.599 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 174.6 bp

over the OBL 155

Payment Date September 07, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Royal Bank of

Scotland, Santander, UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lodnon

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0673715859

