MOVES-JPMorgan, SocGen, BNP Paribas, UniCredit
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Aug 31 Mount Pleasant Area School District, PA
* Moody's assigns an initial Baa1 underlying rating and Aa3 enhanced rating with negative outlook to Mount Pleasant Area School District's (PA) $3.1 million general obligation limited tax bonds, series of 2011
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.
Feb 7 Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt in part by pricing pressure for generic drugs, and cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast for the second straight quarter.