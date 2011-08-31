August 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 07, 2016

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.910

Reoffer price 99.910

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.2 bps over the OBL 160

Payment Date September 07, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Societe Generale & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1K0UB7

