BRIEF-Douglas Emmett sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60
* Douglas Emmett Inc-Sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59
August 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 07, 2016
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.910
Reoffer price 99.910
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.2 bps over the OBL 160
Payment Date September 07, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Societe Generale & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1K0UB7
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Douglas Emmett Inc-Sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59
* Highwoods announces availability of fourth quarter and full year 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. House of Representatives' Republican leader said on Tuesday that legislation to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law would be completed this year, trying to dispel the idea that the party is retreating from its campaign promise to dismantle Obamacare quickly.