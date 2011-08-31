BRIEF-Douglas Emmett sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60
* Douglas Emmett Inc-Sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59
August 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 07, 2021
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.358
Reoffer Yield 3.452 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 128.7 bps
over the 2.25 pct September 04, 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 07, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Nordea Markets
& Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Douglas Emmett Inc-Sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59
* Highwoods announces availability of fourth quarter and full year 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. House of Representatives' Republican leader said on Tuesday that legislation to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law would be completed this year, trying to dispel the idea that the party is retreating from its campaign promise to dismantle Obamacare quickly.