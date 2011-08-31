August 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Daimler International Finance BV
Guarantor Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date September 12, 2014
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 100.644
Payment Date September 12, 2011
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
