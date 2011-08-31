August 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance BV

Guarantor Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date September 12, 2014

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 100.644

Payment Date September 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.