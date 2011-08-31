* Q2 EPS $0.08 vs est $0.05

* Q2 rev up 15 pct to $112.2 mln vs est $112.5 mln

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.37-$0.39 vs est $0.44

* Aug comp sales up 4.3 pct

* Shares down 4 percent after mkt

Aug 31 Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ.O) forecast a third-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates, and posted market-lagging August same-store sales, sending its shares down 4 percent in extended trading.

The company now expects to earn 37-39 cents a share in the third quarter, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting it to earn 44 cents a share.

"Like most retailers, Zumiez faces sourcing cost pressures ahead and the uncertainty around consumer acceptance of rising prices," Jefferies analyst Randal Konik wrote in a note.

Earlier this month, rival teen retailer Pacific Sunwear of California Inc PSUN.O also warned the Street of a weak third quarter, fearing a weak economy and promotions during the back-to-school selling season. [ID:nL4E7JN450]

August same-store sales at Zumiez, which sells clothing and equipment for skating, snowboarding and other action sports, rose 4.3 percent, against analysts' view of a 4.4 percent rise.

Second-quarter net income rose to $2.6 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with a loss of $1.2 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Sales at Zumiez rose 15 percent to $112.2 million.

Analysts, on an average, expected the company to earn 5 cents a share on revenue of $112.5 million. [ID:nWNAB3446]

Zumiez, which competes with Quicksilver Inc ZQK.N, also said in an SEC filing that it has entered into a secured credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank for up to $25 million. [ID:nWNAB3453]

Shares of the Everett, Washington-based company were trading down at $17.80 on Wednesday, post-market. They had closed at $18.49 on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

