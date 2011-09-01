SINGAPORE, Sept 1 China's COSCO Group (601919.SS) (1919.HK) is consolidating its three dry bulk freight companies into one firm following a sharp downturn in the market that forced the country's top shipping conglomerate to halt payments to shipowners, a company official said on Thursday.

The initial process of restructuring COSCO Bulk Carrier, COSCO Hong Kong Shipping and Qingdao Ocean Shipping into one company was already underway, the official told Reuters.

"For the three companies, they are right now willing to be restructured," said the COSCO official, who wished not to be named. "It is a very good time for us to restructure so we can give one voice to our clients to bargain with them."

(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)

((Randolph.Fabi@thomsonreuters.com)(+65 6870 3803)(Reuters Messaging: randolph.fabi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA COSCO/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.