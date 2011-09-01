* Arafura says close to clinching more rare earths sales contracts outside China

* Hopes to pre-sell up to three-quarters of total output

* Says world clamouring for rare earths as China cuts exports

* Aims for world no. 4 supplier spot

(Adds detail, more quotes)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Sept 1 Australia's Arafura Resources (ARU.AX) is in advanced talks with global buyers to pre-sell more of its planned production of rare earths as consumers seek to curb reliance on China's dwindling supplies of elements vital in making electronics.

China dominates the supply of rare earths -- a group of 17 elements of relative abundance despite their name -- helped by state support for the industry, low wages and loose regulation of environmental damage from mining and processing the minerals.

But China's decision to curb exports shocked other nations reliant on uninterrupted supplies for manufacturing everything from smart phones to advanced weaponry and hastened moves in Australia and the United States to fill the gap.

"We've got a number of discussions going on in Japan, Korea, Europe and the United States," Arafura's managing director, Steve Ward, said in an interview.

Arafura, which aims to be the world's fourth-biggest producer of rare earths, is looking to shore up long-term sales contracts for as much as three-quarters of the 20,000 tonnes of rare earths it expects to produce annually before developing its Nolans project in Australia, Ward told Reuters.

"What we are seeing is global demand taking off at a time when China's exports are being reduced," Ward said.

China, which accounts for about 97 percent of global output of the rare earths, or 60,000 tonnes, slashed export quotas by 35 percent for the first half of 2011, adding to previous quota cuts.

Beijing had defended its export limits on environmental and other grounds, saying it increasingly needed rare earths at home.

This has prompted world leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama, who earlier this year authorised spending to secure supplies of rare earth minerals outside of China, to implore mining companies to exploit more reserves.

PRICES SOARING

The Chinese restrictions have sent prices for dysprosium, used in magnets for wind turbines, mobile phones and hybrid cars, rocketing to $2,840 per kg from $400 per kg at the beginning of 2011.

Yttrium, used to make phosphors employed in energy-efficient lighting, TV screens and computer displays, has nearly doubled in price to $179 per kg over the same period.

"The point we are making to our customers is that Arafura is not dependent on today's prices," said Ward, who holds a doctorate in physical chemistry and has had a varied career in chemicals and mining worldwide.

"Even if prices fell to half today's price, we wouldn't shut up shop because we were unviable, we would still be making money and keep going," he said.

The World Trade Organization in July ruled that China breached trade law by curbing exports of eight raw materials.

Europe and the United States have since said the judgment meant China should also be forced to increase exports of 17 rare earths as the almost exclusive supplier of these minerals also crucial for the defence and renewable energy industries.

Beijing has said it is willing to discuss rare earths with its trading partners. But while it has backed down on several high-profile rows since joining the WTO in 2002, China is expected to take a hard line in this dispute, leaving buyers scrambling to shore up new supply sources.

Arafura last week signed a letter of intent to supply around 15 percent of its proposed output to ThyssenKrupp Metallurgical Products GmbH, part of ThyssenKrupp, a German materials and technology company.

Ward said the final amount of material purchased by the German group was subject to a formal agreement and that Thyssen had also agreed to help Arafura pursue needed funding.

Arafura was also meeting with potential investors for funding to complete a $50 million to $60 million economic feasibility study into the Nolans project, which has been estimated to cost $1 billion to build.

The firm was looking into several capital raising options, including a rights issue, funding from customers and outside investment, but had yet to nail this down, according to Ward.

U.S. PRODUCER MOLYCORP

Ward said it was too early to provide a definitive start up date for the Nolans project, but added that global supplies outside of China will start to tighten in earnest around 2016.

"The tightness in the market is being exacerbated outside of China because China is making sure that its own internal customers are serviced first," Ward said.

Arafura's shares have more than halved since April to around A$0.63 on concerns among investors over the timing of production.

In the United States, Molycorp MCP.N plans to produce about 5,000 tonnes of rare earth products this year, primarily from stockpiled material.

It is also bringing its mothballed Mountain Pass rare earths mine back into production by late 2012, with annual output of 19,050 tonnes. The project can be ramped up to 40,000 tonnes a year based on market demand.

Also, Lynas Corp (LYC.AX) said it was running ahead of plan at its Mt Weld mining operations in Australia.

Lynas expects to start production at its processing plant in Malaysia by year-end, once it addresses environmental concerns and secures pre-operating licences. [ID:nL3E7J30BN]

The term rare earths dates to the 18th and 19th centuries, when the elements were unknown in their elemental form and difficult to extract from the rocks that contained them.

(Editing by Ed Davies and Clarence Fernandez)

((jim.regan@thomsonreuters.com)(+612 9373-1814)(Reuters Messaging: jim.regan.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ARAFURA AUSTRALIA/

