HONG KONG, Sept 1 GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd (0493.HK), China's second-largest appliances distributor in which Bain Capital owns a 9.9 percent stake, said on Thursday that the U.S. private equity firm has not held talks on selling its stake.

GOME aimed to add about 260 retail outlets per year to total 1,600 by 2014, Chairman Zhang Dazhong told Reuters in an interview at his Hong Kong office. He added that the company would focus on the domestic market and had no plan to expand overseas.

Acting Chief Financial Officer Victor Fang said GOME had submitted a plan to Chinese regulators to buy stores owned by founder Huang Guangyu, but gave no timetable for the injection.

Bain Capital said it had not engaged any investment banks on the potential sale of its GOME stake, and that it was pleased with GOME's performance and intended to remain a significant shareholder for the foreseeable future.

Shares of GOME were up 3.6 percent by midday Thursday.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)

