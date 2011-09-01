* Founder Huang jailed for bribery, insider trading

HONG KONG, Sept 1 GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd (0493.HK), China's No.2 appliances distributor, said it has sought approval to buy almost 500 stores owned by its jailed founder as it tries to end a long-running dispute over control of the company.

Huang Guangyu, who is the largest shareholder of GOME with a stake of about one third, was once China's richest man.

Serving a 14-year sentence for bribery and insider trading, Huang still owns a large number of GOME-branded stores that have not yet been included in the listed GOME, in which U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital also owns a 9.9 percent stake.

Investors have hoped Huang would sell his own stores into the listed vehicle following his winning of a protracted boardroom fight with GOME's then chairman Chen Xiao.

Huang had previously threatened to take back 493 privately owned stores from GOME when a three-year management agreement expires in December 2012.

"The company has been pushing for the injection. We hope it can be done as soon as possible but we don't know how long it will take to get regulatory approval," Acting Chief Financial Officer Victor Fang said in an interview with Reuters.

He said the company had filed an application for the asset injection. He gave no further details.

An injection of the stores into the listed firm would likely put GOME in a stronger position to tap the rising demand for appliances in China, analysts say.

ADDING STORES

GOME's new Chairman Zhang Dazhong, who replaced Chen Xiao earlier this year, told Reuters in the interview that GOME also aimed to add about 260 retail outlets per year as it seeks to capitalise on the country's housing boom.

That would take its store total to 1,600 by 2014, excluding the stores to be bought from Huang, and 59 stores from Beijing Dazhong Electrical Appliances Co Ltd -- of which Zhang was the founder.

Zhang, 62, is a veteran in China's fast-growing home appliance industry who sold his interests in Beijing Dazhong in 2007 for 3.6 billion yuan to GOME.

GOME would focus on the domestic market and currently had no plan to expand overseas, Zhang added.

GOME, which posted a 30.1 percent jump in net profit for the first half of 2011 on solid sales growth, has said it will focus expansion on second-tier Chinese cities over the next few years as the country's drive to build more affordable housing over the next five years would spur demand.

GOME, with a market capitalisation of about $7.5 billion, competes with Suning Appliance (002024.SZ), China's largest appliance chain, and foreign players such as Best Buy (BBY.N).

During the interview on Thursday, both Zhang and Bain Capital denied rumours that the U.S. private equity company was planning to sell down its GOME stake.

"We have not engaged any investment bank with regards to potential sale of GOME stock," said Jonathan Zhu, managing director of Bain Capital and a non-executive director of GOME. "Bain is pleased with GOME's performance and intends to remain a significant shareholder in the foreseeable future."

Shares of GOME were up 4.2 percent by 0600 GMT on Thursday.

