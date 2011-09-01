SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korea's No.3 mobile carrier LG Uplus joined its two bigger rivals on Thursday with an annual mobile tariff savings plan worth 274 billion won ($257 million), as the country seeks to contain soaring inflationary pressure.

Annual consumer price inflation in Asia's fourth-largest economy accelerated to a three-year high of 5.3 percent in August, topping the central bank's target range every month since January.

LG said on Thursday it would cut monthly basic mobile fees by 1,000 won from November and offer customers 50 free short text messages per month.

Its bigger rivals SK Telecom and KT Corp have already announced similar plans.

By 0515 GMT, shares in LG Uplus rose 3.1 percent, versus a 0.8 percent gain in the wider market . ($1 = 1066.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)