TOKYO, Sept 1 The markets chief at Japan's top lender, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, said the U.S. Fed is unlikely to move aggressively on quantitative easing soon, with limited scope for monetary and fiscal action generally boding ill for the global economic outlook.

"To be honest, I think it's gloomy," said Hitoshi Suzuki, head of the global markets unit at BTMU, the core commercial unit of Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (8306.T).

"(Market) volatility is high. I expect turbulence to continue until people come to terms with the 'new normal' over next several years," he told Reuters in an interview.

Market participants are nervously waiting to see if the Federal Open Market Committee decides to take more easing steps during its September meeting, with a series of important U.S. economic data expected to give hints on the Federal Reserve's likely action.

The Fed's second round of quantitative easing, referred to as QE2, ended in June and has been criticised by many emerging market leaders for fuelling a surge of money flows into fast-growing economies, as investors seek higher returns.

Suzuki said the Fed was unlikely to embark on a QE3 this month, given a lack of compelling reasons and easing fears of deflation.

"I think something has to be done. But at the same time, markets are fickle and some good economic indicators would change the mood," he said. "The Fed is not in enough of a corner that it would resort to QE3."

While U.S. authorities have few monetary options to stimulate the economy, it is also unrealistic to expect any fiscal measures from Washington anytime soon, he said.

