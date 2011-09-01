* Says global economic outlook gloomy, volatile markets likely

* Says QE3 would pose difficulties for Fed, unlikely this month

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Sept 1 The U.S. Fed is unlikely to move aggressively on quantitative easing soon, said the markets chief at Japan's top lender, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, with limited scope for monetary and fiscal action generally boding ill for the global economic outlook.

The comments from Hitoshi Suzuki, head of the global markets unit at BTMU, offer a hint at the trading strategy of the core commercial bank in Japan's biggest banking group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (8306.T), and a force in financial markets.

"To be honest, I think (the outlook for the global economy) is gloomy," Suzuki told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"(Market) volatility is high. I expect turbulence to continue until people come to terms with the 'new normal' over the next few years," he said, using a phrase coined by the chief executive of top bond fund Pimco, who said people should get used to higher unemployment and slow growth after the financial crisis in 2008.

Global financial markets have seen violent swings recently, with Europe's sovereign debt problems and a faltering U.S. economy rattling investors.

But Suzuki, who heads a team of more than 1,000, said that many of the world's troubled economies were unlikely to get any sort of fiscal or monetary boost soon as governments and central banks have limited options available to them.

He said the Fed was unlikely to embark on another round of monetary easing this month, given a lack of compelling reasons to do so and reduced fears of deflation.

The Fed's second round of quantitative easing, referred to as QE2, ended in June and has been criticised by many emerging market leaders for fuelling a surge of money flows into fast-growing economies, as investors seek higher returns.

Market participants are now nervously waiting to see if the Federal Open Market Committee decides to take more easing steps during its September meeting, with a series of important U.S. economic data expected to give hints on likely action from the Fed.

"I think something has to be done. But at the same time, markets are fickle and some good economic indicators would change the mood," he said. "The Fed is not in enough of a corner that it would resort to QE3."

While U.S. authorities have few monetary options to stimulate the economy, it is also unrealistic to expect any fiscal measures from Washington anytime soon, he said.

JAPANISATION

Suzuki said that U.S. Treasury yields were not likely to recover to the level seen earlier this year, and that in the long-term they would follow JGB yields lower, given potential declines in the U.S. economy caused by its ageing population.

In August, benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields US10YT=RR fell below 2 percent for the first time as global economic fears sent investors scrambling to safe-haven government debt.

"We cannot rule out the possibility (U.S. Treasury yields) will go down further and come closer to Japan's yield," said Suzuki.

The 10-year JGB yield was up 2 basis point on Thursday at 1.050 percent JP10YTN=JBTC, matching a two-week peak marked on Monday.

