September 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute AG (Pshypo)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 165 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 15, 2022
Coupon 1.750 pct
Issue price 100.004
Spread Minus 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Listing SIX
ISIN CH037659469
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 180 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 15, 2031
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 98.277
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 545 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0117076379
Temporary ISIN CH0137659485
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 365 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 25, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 101.8480
Spread Minus 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 850 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0117075827
Temporary ISIN CH0137659477
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 15, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
