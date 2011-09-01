Sept 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing
Company Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million Chinese Yuan
* * * *
Tranche A
Issue Amount 200 million Chinese Yuan
Maturity Date September 12, 2013
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
ISIN XS0655045291
* * * *
Tranche B
Issue Amount 300 million Chinese Yuan
Maturity Date September 12, 2014
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
ISIN XS0654984649
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 12, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500-10
Governing Law English
