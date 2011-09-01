Sept 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing

Company Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million Chinese Yuan

* * * *

Tranche A

Issue Amount 200 million Chinese Yuan

Maturity Date September 12, 2013

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

ISIN XS0655045291

* * * *

Tranche B

Issue Amount 300 million Chinese Yuan

Maturity Date September 12, 2014

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

ISIN XS0654984649

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500-10

Governing Law English

