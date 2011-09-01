BRIEF-Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reports Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reports fourth quarter 2016 results
September 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sveriges Bostadsfinansierings AB
(SBAB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 08, 2013
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39 bp
Payment Date September 08, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0674654404
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Expected to report a substantial loss for entire financial year ended 31 december 2016
