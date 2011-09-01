September 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Franch regulated covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date September 13, 2021

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.4840

Reoffer price 99.4840

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 164bp over the

2.25 pct September 2021 Bund

Payment Date September 13, 2021

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, Lloyds, Natixis

& NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011109321

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)