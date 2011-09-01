BRIEF-Lafe Corp expects to report substantial loss for FY ended 31 Dec'16
* Expected to report a substantial loss for entire financial year ended 31 december 2016
September 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Franch regulated covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date September 13, 2021
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.4840
Reoffer price 99.4840
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 164bp over the
2.25 pct September 2021 Bund
Payment Date September 13, 2021
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, Lloyds, Natixis
& NordLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011109321
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)
LONDON, Feb 10 Royal Bank of Scotland has rejected calls to beef up a 400 million pound ($502 million) scheme to reimburse customers who say they were mistreated by the bank's business restructuring division.
* Shares up 1.6 pct in after-hours trading (Adds details, share movement)