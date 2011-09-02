LONDON, Sep 1 (IFR) - The covered bond market revival could be jeopardised
by overeager banks executing large deals and poor secondary performance, bankers
said this week.
With other funding avenues such as senior unsecured either shut or too
expensive, the closure of the covered bond market could prove disastrous for
banks which need to complete their 2011 funding programmes.
Over EUR19bn equivalent of new issues have been priced over the last week,
with at least another eight trades still waiting to get done. While demand from
investors has been strong in most cases, issuers have taken full advantage of it
and taken as much as possible out of the market.
"For all of these smug issuers that were saying they were 70% funded before
the summer, they still are only 70% funded and there isn't a market for
everyone," said one DCM banker.
Following the pricing of four well-received issues last week, including a
transaction for UniCredit, hopes were high that the covered bond market would be
able to continue at the same pace.
At the beginning of the week, issuers paying double digit concessions
enticed investors into their deals. Barclays Bank raised EUR2bn on the
back of a EUR2.2bn book while Swedbank priced a EUR1.5bn deal on the
back of a EUR1.8bn order book.
A combination of recent lack of supply and attractive spreads meant that
investors were keen to get involved. European swap spreads have also doubled in
the 10-year part of the curve since June from 35bp to 70bp and has reached the
highest point since the Lehman crash in 2008.
As a result, new issue spreads have increased against Bunds, something which
is particularly attractive to German investors that look at this differential to
determine value.
TOO MUCH TOO SOON
However, as more issuance has come to market, investors have sold old paper
to free up cash for new deals. This has caused problems as new issue premiums
are getting virtually wiped out by spread widening.
If investors continue to sell their secondary paper, bankers fear higher
concessions will be expected for the foreseeable future.
According to certain syndicates a number of German and French issuers are
currently waiting in the wings for premiums to come down before they enter the
market. But the worry is that the market could close before they get their
chance.
The French covered bond market has been one of the worst hit by recent
volatility with secondary spreads widening by as much as 30bp in the past six
weeks.
Uncertainty regarding the French sovereign has created a difficult selling
environment for the likes of Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat, Credit
Agricole and BPCE that entered the market with punchy new issue premiums but
were met with a number of investors that were anxious about French debt.
Credit Agricole did manage to take EUR1.25bn out of the market. The leads
faced an uphill struggle to calm investor nerves regarding French paper and sell
a five-year deal. However, in the end the deal was upsized as the borrower
sought to take as much out of the market as possible.
The final book reached EUR1.45bn and according to one syndicate official the
9bp new issue premium was being cancelled out by spread widening during
execution which made the process all the more difficult.
The issue priced in line with guidance of mid-swaps plus 78bp via Barclays
Capital, BLB, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and DZ Bank.
"There is definitely some fatigue in the market, particularly on the French
side," said a syndicate official away from the trade. "Almost EUR20bn is a lot
to do in such a short space of time. The lack of performance in recent deals and
the lack of oversubscription is ensuring that deals that have been done this
week will fail to perform in secondaries."
French borrowers are not the only ones to have struggled and second tier
borrower Norwegian Sparebank 1 failed to sell all of its EUR1bn 10-year
transaction.
SLOWING DOWN
Syndicate bankers believe supply will slow down and continue to be dominated
by core names willing to pay high spreads to lure in cautious investors which is
bad news for second tier issuers that have yet to enter the market.
But it wasn't all bad this week. UK names stormed the market and in the case
of Royal Bank of Scotland attracted a massively oversubscribed book for a EUR2bn
deal.
The issuer followed in the footsteps of Barclays's earlier on in the week.
The transaction attracted an orderbook of EUR3.5bn from 130 accounts and priced
at the tight end of guidance at mid-swaps plus 93bp.
Abbey National, a subsidiary of Spain bank Santander, went for a smaller
sized transaction and offered a 20bp premium over its underlying secondary curve
and reaped the benefits. The UK bank priced a five-year deal at mid-swaps plus
150bp and attracted a EUR1.5bn orderbook. The bonds had tightened in by 5bp in
the secondary market on Friday.
"Sentiment towards UK has been favourable - UK CDS now trades at the same
level as Germany and 85bp inside of France - and UK covered bonds still offer
value versus other core markets," said Jez Walsh, head of covered bond syndicate
at RBS.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)