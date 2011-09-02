LONDON, Sep 1 (IFR) - The covered bond market revival could be jeopardised by overeager banks executing large deals and poor secondary performance, bankers said this week.

With other funding avenues such as senior unsecured either shut or too expensive, the closure of the covered bond market could prove disastrous for banks which need to complete their 2011 funding programmes.

Over EUR19bn equivalent of new issues have been priced over the last week, with at least another eight trades still waiting to get done. While demand from investors has been strong in most cases, issuers have taken full advantage of it and taken as much as possible out of the market.

"For all of these smug issuers that were saying they were 70% funded before the summer, they still are only 70% funded and there isn't a market for everyone," said one DCM banker.

Following the pricing of four well-received issues last week, including a transaction for UniCredit, hopes were high that the covered bond market would be able to continue at the same pace.

At the beginning of the week, issuers paying double digit concessions enticed investors into their deals. Barclays Bank raised EUR2bn on the back of a EUR2.2bn book while Swedbank priced a EUR1.5bn deal on the back of a EUR1.8bn order book.

A combination of recent lack of supply and attractive spreads meant that investors were keen to get involved. European swap spreads have also doubled in the 10-year part of the curve since June from 35bp to 70bp and has reached the highest point since the Lehman crash in 2008.

As a result, new issue spreads have increased against Bunds, something which is particularly attractive to German investors that look at this differential to determine value.

TOO MUCH TOO SOON

However, as more issuance has come to market, investors have sold old paper to free up cash for new deals. This has caused problems as new issue premiums are getting virtually wiped out by spread widening.

If investors continue to sell their secondary paper, bankers fear higher concessions will be expected for the foreseeable future.

According to certain syndicates a number of German and French issuers are currently waiting in the wings for premiums to come down before they enter the market. But the worry is that the market could close before they get their chance.

The French covered bond market has been one of the worst hit by recent volatility with secondary spreads widening by as much as 30bp in the past six weeks.

Uncertainty regarding the French sovereign has created a difficult selling environment for the likes of Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat, Credit Agricole and BPCE that entered the market with punchy new issue premiums but were met with a number of investors that were anxious about French debt.

Credit Agricole did manage to take EUR1.25bn out of the market. The leads faced an uphill struggle to calm investor nerves regarding French paper and sell a five-year deal. However, in the end the deal was upsized as the borrower sought to take as much out of the market as possible.

The final book reached EUR1.45bn and according to one syndicate official the 9bp new issue premium was being cancelled out by spread widening during execution which made the process all the more difficult.

The issue priced in line with guidance of mid-swaps plus 78bp via Barclays Capital, BLB, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and DZ Bank.

"There is definitely some fatigue in the market, particularly on the French side," said a syndicate official away from the trade. "Almost EUR20bn is a lot to do in such a short space of time. The lack of performance in recent deals and the lack of oversubscription is ensuring that deals that have been done this week will fail to perform in secondaries."

French borrowers are not the only ones to have struggled and second tier borrower Norwegian Sparebank 1 failed to sell all of its EUR1bn 10-year transaction.

SLOWING DOWN

Syndicate bankers believe supply will slow down and continue to be dominated by core names willing to pay high spreads to lure in cautious investors which is bad news for second tier issuers that have yet to enter the market.

But it wasn't all bad this week. UK names stormed the market and in the case of Royal Bank of Scotland attracted a massively oversubscribed book for a EUR2bn deal.

The issuer followed in the footsteps of Barclays's earlier on in the week. The transaction attracted an orderbook of EUR3.5bn from 130 accounts and priced at the tight end of guidance at mid-swaps plus 93bp.

Abbey National, a subsidiary of Spain bank Santander, went for a smaller sized transaction and offered a 20bp premium over its underlying secondary curve and reaped the benefits. The UK bank priced a five-year deal at mid-swaps plus 150bp and attracted a EUR1.5bn orderbook. The bonds had tightened in by 5bp in the secondary market on Friday.

"Sentiment towards UK has been favourable - UK CDS now trades at the same level as Germany and 85bp inside of France - and UK covered bonds still offer value versus other core markets," said Jez Walsh, head of covered bond syndicate at RBS. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)