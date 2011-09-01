September 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 09, 2016

Coupon 1.125

Issue price 99.5840

Reoffer price 99.5840

Yield 1.211 pct

Payment Date September 09, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.