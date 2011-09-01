BRIEF-Lafe Corp expects to report substantial loss for FY ended 31 Dec'16
* Expected to report a substantial loss for entire financial year ended 31 december 2016
September 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 09, 2016
Coupon 1.125
Issue price 99.5840
Reoffer price 99.5840
Yield 1.211 pct
Payment Date September 09, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, Feb 10 Royal Bank of Scotland has rejected calls to beef up a 400 million pound ($502 million) scheme to reimburse customers who say they were mistreated by the bank's business restructuring division.
* Shares up 1.6 pct in after-hours trading (Adds details, share movement)