Sept 1 Shares of SAIC Inc SAI.N fell 13.6 percent to an all-time low on Thursday, a day after the government services contractor lowered its full-year outlook, hurt by weak federal spending.

At least four brokerages lowered their price targets on the SAIC stock.

"In this challenging government contracting environment, the lack of funding for ongoing programs and for ramping up new work drove a shortfall in revenues and earnings per share," Chief Executive Walt Havenstein said in a statement.

Brokerage Susquehanna Financial Group expects the U.S. government to reduce its overall expenditure by about $2.2 trillion in the next 10 years.

"Agencies such as defense, homeland security, and agriculture are likely to see rationalization," it said in a research note to clients.

A provider of technical services to the U.S. defense and homeland security departments, SAIC, expects a full-year profit of $1.30-$1.40 per share on revenue of $10.6-$11 billion.

Earlier, it had forecast $1.35-$1.46 per share in profit and $11-$11.5 billion in revenue.

Shares of the company fell to $12.96 in morning trade, making it the top loser on the New York Stock Exchange.

