Sept 1 Shares of SAIC Inc SAI.N fell 13.6 percent to an all-time low on Thursday, a day after the government services contractor lowered its full-year outlook on weak federal spending.

Analysts doubted that the provider of technical services to the U.S. defense and homeland security departments would be able to meet its own estimates for the financial year.

The company said it continues to "experience challenges in converting new contract awards to revenue" although it is witnessing pockets of growth in the energy, health markets and certain government markets.

"In our view, there is a high likelihood that there will be another Continuing Resolution later this year, which leads us to think that SAIC may find it difficult to meet current consensus estimates for next year," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said.

Since October the U.S. government has been operating on a 'Continuing Resolution' that funds the military at 2010 levels

-- some $20 billion less than its defence department requested -- some $20 billion less than its defence department requested for 2011.

SAIC gets 97 percent of revenue from government including Defence, Intelligence and civil/health and energy.

"We're not sure if these can produce a net positive revenue growth rate as the management suggested," analysts at Credit Suisse said. SAIC could also see margin pressure as new programs ramp and legacy programs fade, they added.

Analyst expect the U.S. government to reduce its overall expenditure by about $2.2 trillion in the next 10 years.

Rivals ManTech International (MANT.O), CACI International (CACI.N) and Science Applications International Corp SAI.N that are vulnerable to budget cuts could move towards growing commerical market for cyber security. [ID:nL4E7JJ2P5]

Shares of the company fell to $12.96 in morning trade, making it the top loser on the New York Stock Exchange. They were trading at $13.14, down more than 12 percent, later in the day.

