Borrower Swisslife AG

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.00

Reoffer price 98.00

Spread 476.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 4, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & UBS

Investment Bank

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 500 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0130720573

