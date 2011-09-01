(Follows alerts)
Sept 1 Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp
will invest about 200 million pounds ($323.2 million)
in a British offshore wind farm run by Danish energy company
Dong Energy A/S, business daily Nikkei reported.
Marubeni will acquire a 49.9 percent stake in Gunfleet Sands
Offshore Wind Farm, owned by Dong, by next month, Nikkei said.
With this tie-up, Marubeni plans to roughly triple its
renewable energy capacity to more than 1 gigawatt by next fiscal
and launch offshore wind farms in Japan, where wind power has
been slow to catch on, the Nikkei said.
It will also help Dong build new offshore wind farms and
obtain peripheral parts, the daily learned.
Gunfleet Sands wind farm, which supplies electricity to
about 125,000 households in England's southeast, consists of 48
turbines with a capacity to generate 172,000 kilowatts, making
it Dong's third-largest offshore wind farm, the daily said.
Dong, which is owned by the Danish government, claims a
roughly 30 percent share of the global market for offshore wind
farms, last year, the Nikkei wrote.
($1 = 0.619 British Pounds)
