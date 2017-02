SEOUL, Sept 2 Hynix Semiconductor's creditors-turned-shareholders decided to extend bidders' due diligence by one week, following a request by bidder STX Corp , the lead shareholder said on Friday.

The takeover race by SK Telecom and STX for the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker has been cast in doubt amid controversies over possible new share sales in conjunction with shareholders' existing stake.

Korea Exchange Bank said in a statement that the sale process had been delayed due to close-up discussions on new share sales but would be resolved in early September. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)