TOKYO, Sept 2 Some Japanese oil companies have
stopped marine shipments from at least nine refineries as a
strong tropical storm approaching at a relatively slow pace has
caused high waves, company officials said on Friday.
Tropical storm Talas was located about 270 km (168 miles)
south of Japan, packing winds of up to 180 km per hour (112 mph)
at its centre, and was moving north at 15 km per hour as of 1
p.m. (0400 GMT), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Following is a list of refineries that have halted marine
shipments, according to company officials.
TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK declined comment, while Fuji
Oil Co and Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazil's
state-run oil firm Petrobras , were not immediately
available for comment.
Capacity is in 1,000 barrels per day.
Company Refinery Capacity
JX Mizushima 400
JX Negishi 270
JX Marifu 127
JX Osaka 115
Idemitsu Aichi 160
Cosmo Yokkaichi 175
Sakaide 140
Sakai 100
Chiba 220*
*Cosmo has halted operations of the Chiba facility's two
crude distillation units (CDUs) since March.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)