TOKYO, Sept 2 Some Japanese oil companies have stopped marine shipments from at least nine refineries as a strong tropical storm approaching at a relatively slow pace has caused high waves, company officials said on Friday.

Tropical storm Talas was located about 270 km (168 miles) south of Japan, packing winds of up to 180 km per hour (112 mph) at its centre, and was moving north at 15 km per hour as of 1 p.m. (0400 GMT), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Following is a list of refineries that have halted marine shipments, according to company officials.

TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK declined comment, while Fuji Oil Co and Nansei Sekiyu KK, wholly owned by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras , were not immediately available for comment.

Capacity is in 1,000 barrels per day.

Company Refinery Capacity

JX Mizushima 400

JX Negishi 270

JX Marifu 127

JX Osaka 115

Idemitsu Aichi 160

Cosmo Yokkaichi 175

Sakaide 140

Sakai 100

Chiba 220*

*Cosmo has halted operations of the Chiba facility's two crude distillation units (CDUs) since March.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)