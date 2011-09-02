September 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower DVB Bank

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date September 09, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Payment Date September 09, 2011

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.