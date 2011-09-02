Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
September 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower DVB Bank
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date September 09, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 55bp
Payment Date September 09, 2011
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Feb 7 Deutsche Bank AG's investment banking chief Jeffrey Urwin is in talks to leave the role, and the bank is in discussions to name finance chief Marcus Schenck to run the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Brazil, Argentina push for closer trade with Mexico in Trump Era